6/11: Judge: Enough evidence to charge cop in Tamir Rice death; Roasted: Almond farmers scrutinized amid California drought A Cleveland judge has found probable cause that police officer Timothy Loehmann should face murder charges in the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice; California produces 100 percent of the nation's almond supply, and 80 percent of those consumed worldwide. But in the midst of the state's historic drought, the little nut that requires a lot of water has become a symbol of a big problem.