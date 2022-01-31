CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
January 6 criminal prosecutions could extend into 2024 election
As Russia sends mixed signals, Ukrainian civilians train for war
DOJ offering two Ahmaud Arbery killers plea deals on hate charges
Backlog, understaffing at IRS portend delays this tax season
Rams beat Niners to take NFC title, will face Bengals in Super Bowl
Detective involved in Lauren Smith-Fields case suspended
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at age 30
North Korea claims test of missile capable of hitting U.S. territory
Joe Rogan responds to Neil Young and Spotify
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
6-year-old dancer goes viral
Esenya Mikheeva, a 6-year-old dancer, is serious about her craft – and she recently went viral for her skills.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On