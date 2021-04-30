Live

Watch CBSN Live

5/9/17: Red and Blue

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said James Comey had "politicized" the role of FBI director; Despite criticizing former FBI Director James Comey after the 2016 election, some Senate Democrats are using his firing as a rallying cry
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.