Live

Watch CBSN Live

54-year-old stuntman jumps Snake River Canyon

More than 40 years after iconic daredevil Evel Knievel famously failed to jump Snake River Canyon in southern Idaho, Eddie Braun soared 2,000 feet in the air to complete the feat. Here's Danielle Nottingham with the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.