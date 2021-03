5/27: Obama: "Future of Afghanistan must be decided by Afghans"; Innovative curriculum helps girls "SHINE" in math President Barack Obama's plan to remove all combat troops from Afghanistan by the end of 2016 hinges on the next Afghan president signing a security agreement this summer; and, Well aware of the shortage of women in math and sciences, MIT senior Kirin Sinha developed a curriculum to reach young girls at an age when studies show their confidence drops.