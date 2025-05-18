Watch CBS News

5/18: Face the Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Secretary of State Marco Rubio discusses what the Trump administration's recent trip to the Middle East means for U.S. security and diplomacy. Plus, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen joins.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.