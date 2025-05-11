Watch CBS News

5/11: Face the Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Ed O'Keefe speaks with Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, about the first U.S. born pontiff, Pope Leo XIV. Plus, United CEO Peter Kirby joins.
