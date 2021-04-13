Live

50,000 migrants flee to Europe in January

Winter is normally quiet on the Greek coastline, but rescue teams have had their hands full this year. Fifty thousand people have made the dangerous crossing this month -- over twenty times more than last January. Holly Williams reports.
