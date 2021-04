50 years on, a look back at the Watts riots The Watts section of Los Angeles descended into violence 50 years ago after a confrontation between white police officers and black citizens. For days, police and the National Guard clashed with largely African-American protesters and rioters, and 34 people were killed in the violence. CBS News correspondent Bill Stout reported from Watts in the midst of the riots, detailing how the riots began and the destruction they caused.