5 Americans could be freed from Iran for $6 billion in frozen assets Five American citizens could soon be headed home from Iran in exchange for billions in frozen Iranian money and the release of five Iranian citizens held in the U.S. As part of the deal, the Biden administration agreed to issue a waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money without fear of U.S. sanctions. Weijia Jiang has more on the deal from the White House.