"48 Hours" reviews gripping testimony in "Black Swan" murder trial Former ballerina Ashley Benefield is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her estranged husband Doug Benefield in September 2020. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports on the new details emerging from the so-called "Black Swan" murder trial, where Benefield testified about their relationship and the night Doug was killed in an all-new "48 Hours."