"48 Hours" reports on suspicious bathtub death of Idaho mom Kendy Howard, a 48-year-old wife and mother, was found dead in her bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. Evidence at the scene led investigators to take a hard look at her husband, a former Idaho state trooper. Did he have the know-how to get away with murder? Correspondent Peter Van Sant has a preview of this week's all-new "48 Hours."