"48 hours" previews new report in Vincent Simmons case in "Please Don't Tell" Earlier this year, Vincent Simmons was released from a Louisiana prison after serving 44 years for the attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters. The judge vacated his conviction after finding he didn't get a fair trial, and the prosecution decided not to retry the case. Simmons has always maintained his innocence. CBS Mornings' lead national correspondent David Begnaud goes on assignment for "48 Hours," and hears from one woman who claims to know what really happened.