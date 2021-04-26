Live

"48 Hours" preview: Crime and punishment

A man convicted of killing his wife nearly 25 years ago may soon be granted parole. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith spoke with the woman's daughters. Smith joins CBSN with more on why they say he needs to stay locked up.
