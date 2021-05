48 Hours preview: "A Sister's Fight for Her Brother" Scott and Janet Pettit were killed in their Modesto, California home back in 2013. Their son, Brandon Pettit, is accused of hiring a friend to kill them. But his sister, Lauren Pettit, has stood by her brother from the beginning and insists he's innocent. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins "CBSN AM" with a preview of tomorrow's report.