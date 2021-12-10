"48 Hours" investigates the murder of a Pennsylvania teacher It's been three-and-a-half years since Rachael DelTondo, a well-liked teacher in Pennsylvania, was murdered outside her home, and there is still no arrest in the case. Now, a young man, who has been under investigation in her shooting, has been found guilty of a different murder, and that conviction has many people wondering if there may soon be charges in the DelTondo case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joined CBSN to discuss this week's episode.