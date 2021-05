"48 Hours" investigates the disappearance of Gretchen Anthony Friends and family were concerned when they got messages from Gretchen Anthony's phone, saying she was sick with COVID-19. But the text messages eventually stopped coming, and Anthony had disappeared. The case is the subject of Saturday's new episode of "48 Hours." Correspondent Peter Van Sant spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about "The COVID Cover-Up: Searching for Gretchen Anthony."