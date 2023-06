"48 Hours" investigates a woman who tried to kill her lookalike with poisoned cheesecake Authorities say a woman named Viktoria Nasyrova tried to kill her lookalike and steal her identity in a most unusual way. Nasyrova is accused of poisoning a beauty stylist, Olga Tsvyk, with a piece of cheesecake. 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant joins "CBS Mornings" with a preview.