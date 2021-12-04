Live

Potentially hazardous asteroid to pass near Earth

NASA scientists say the "4660 Nereus" asteroid is about 330 meters wide and will come within 2.5 million miles of Earth next week. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Lana Zak with details.
