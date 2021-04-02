4/6: Jury to get case in Boston bombing trial; Is fracking behind Oklahoma's earthquake outbreak? In closing arguments Monday prosecutors labeled Dzhokhar Tsarnaev as "bloodthirsty." The 21-year-old is on trial for the bombings of the 2013 Boston Marathon. As Don Dahler reports, the jury will begin deliberating Tuesday morning; and, Oklahoma has overtaken California as the nation's earthquake capital. The "unprecedented" frequency of seismic activity has some wondering if fracking is to blame. As Manuel Bojorquez reports, the debate is intensifying almost as quickly as the earthquakes themselves.