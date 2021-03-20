4/22: Supreme Court upholds controversial affirmative action ban; 8-year-old takes on S.C. lawmakers in bid for state fossil The Supreme Court upheld a Michigan law banning affirmative action in public college admissions. Michigan voters approved the ban in 2006 after the Supreme Court refused to outlaw an admissions program at the University of Michigan Law School. The ruling produced an impassioned dissent from the high court's first Hispanic justice, Sonia Sotomayor; and, when 8-year-old Olivia McConnell decided her state needed an official fossil, she had no idea she was in for a fight. A bill set in motion by the young scientist that would designate the woolly mammoth as the official fossil of South Carolina hit a road block after some state senators insisted the creator of the mammoth should be recognized, as well. Wyatt Andrews reports.