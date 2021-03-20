4/21: Boston Marathon winner drew motivation from attacks; Boston bombing survivor's long road to recovery The 2014 Boston Marathon winner, Meb Keflezighi, was a spectator when bombs rang out at last year's race. He tells Jeff Glor he took motivation from the attacks and wrote the names of those who died on the four corners of his bib. Many runners dedicated the race to those affected by the bombings, and many survivors took to the course to reclaim the marathon; John Odom was waiting to cheer on his daughter when the first bomb went off at the Boston Marathon's finish line last year. He suffered major nerve damage in both his legs, but as Elaine Quijano reports, this year's race was a day he was determined not to miss.