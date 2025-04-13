Watch CBS News

4/13: Face the Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer and Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari discuss the latest with the U.S. economy. Plus, the FDA's former top regulator, Dr. Peter Marks, joins.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.