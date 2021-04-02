Live

Watch CBSN Live

4/10: Tornado tears through Midwest, wreaks havoc; Lauren Hill, inspirational college basketball player, dies

Tornado weaved a path of destruction through the Midwest as it flattened houses and reduced a town to splinters. By daylight, rescue crews went house to house looking for possible victims. Anna Werner reports; Lauren Hill may have had a terminal brain tumor, but dying was the last thing on her mind. As Steve Hartman reports, her sights were set on making it to her first college basketball game - and more importantly, on making a difference in the world.
