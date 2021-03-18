3/19: FBI examining data from Malaysia Airlines pilot's flight simulator; Starbucks CEO to give $30 million to help returning U.S. troop The FBI will analyze pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah's home flight simulator in hopes of recovering computer files that were erased about a month before the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight; and, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz tells Scott Pelley he fears that with the wind-down of the war in Afghanistan, some Americans may forget too quickly about the needs of the troops who served.