3/18: Report of Malaysia Airlines flight path tampering sharpens suspicion of pilots; Obama awards Medal of Honor to 24 overlooked veterans

Sources say there's evidence Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 turned off its route when someone typed a course change into the cockpit navigation computer, which would require training in the Boeing 777 systems; and, President Barack Obama presented the nation's highest military award to 24 Americans after a review determined they'd been passed over because they were Hispanic, African American or Jewish.
