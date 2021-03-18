3/10: Families of missing Malaysia Airlines passengers want answers; Astronauts undaunted by harsh effects of space on human body A multinational search effort is being coordinated to find Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which lost contact with air traffic control after it left Kuala Lumpur for Beijing. The girlfriend of an American who was on board the plane tells Seth Doane she is clinging to hope; and, spending many months in space can have debilitating effects on the human body. But while astronauts risk radiation exposure and loss of muscle and bone mass, they're still lining up to take part in the next odyssey.