2nd White House briefing dominated by questions about Biden's health

For a second straight day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions about President Biden's health as fallout from last week's debate with former President Donald Trump continues. Jean-Pierre said she made a mistake Tuesday by not mentioning the jet lag the president told donors he was suffering from during the debate, despite having returned to Washington, D.C., from his overseas trip with a stop in Los Angeles on June 16. The debate was held June 27 in Atlanta. CBS News campaign reporter Aaron Navarro provided analysis following the briefing.
