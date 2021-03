2/26: Identity of ISIS' "Jihadi John" unveiled; Llamas make a run for it in Arizona The masked face of ISIS known as "Jihadi John" has been identified as Mohamed Emwazi. Mark Phillips has more on the 27-year-old college educated Londoner turned terrorist and executioner; and, two llamas paralyzed a Phoenix-area suburb Thursday, running amok as authorities chased them up and down streets. They were finally reined in with some good old fashioned cowboy lasso work.