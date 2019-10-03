Amber Guyger Sentenced
Mom of slain man says son hugging cop should not be "misconstrued"
At least 22 paratroopers hurt during night training jump at Mississippi base
Whistleblower contacted House Intel staff before filing complaint
School accused of kicking child out into the cold, reporting him missing
Trump lashes out at Democrats over impeachment probe — live updates
Joe Biden says he's "not going anywhere" in Nevada speech
Government-funded group quickly yanks video about gene editing
Unique crew on Soyuz craft heading back to Earth from space station
Inside Missouri's last abortion clinic
Impeachment Inquiry
Full coverage & latest stories
Trump lashes out at Democrats over impeachment probe
Pompeo confirms he was on Ukraine call amid impeachment inquiry
Fact checking Trump on the whistleblower complaint
Pompeo clashes with Democrats over diplomats' testimony
House Democrats subpoena Giuliani for Ukraine docs
Trump says he's "trying to find out" whistleblower's identity
Why the impeachment inquiry into President Trump was launched
Majority of Americans & Democrats approve of impeachment inquiry
