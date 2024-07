2024 presidential race enters a new phase President Joe Biden has addressed the nation with his reasons for dropping out of the 2024 race, which is now entering a new phase as Vice President Kamala Harris begins to make her case for the Democratic nomination. Also, former President Donald Trump has pivoted his campaign strategy to address Harris' platform. CBS News' Willie James Inman, Katrina Kaufman and Ed O'Keefe are following the latest developments in the presidential race.