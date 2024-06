What to expect at the 2024 BET Awards The annual BET Awards are kicking off Sunday with a special live performance by Megan Thee Stallion. She's just one of dozens of high-profile celebrities in the running for the awards, which celebrate Black entertainers in music, film and philanthropy. Tetris Kelly, Billboard News senior producer and host, joins CBS News to discuss what to expect as well as how the show has evolved over the years.