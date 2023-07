New kits on display as 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. While fans will be watching if the U.S. Women's National Team will be able to pull off a third win in a row, another focus will be on the teams' uniforms, also known as "kits." Mathew Davis, creative director for soccer-inspired apparel brand "Saturdays Football," joins CBS News to talk about this World Cup's freshest fashions.