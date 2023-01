U.S. hiring remains resilient, latest jobs report shows New government data shows the U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December while unemployment fell to a 50-year low of 3.5%, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to the highest level in 15 years in an effort to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano break down the numbers with CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice.