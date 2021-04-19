2016 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year winners Only on "CBS This Morning," we are revealing National Geographic's 2016 Travel Photographer of the Year. The grand prize winner, Anthony Lau of Hong Kong, shows a horseman guiding his herd in Mongolia during the winter. National Geographic received nearly 10,000 entries from professional and amateur photographers around the world. The contest is divided into three categories: People, Cities and Nature. Follow "CBS This Morning" on Instagram and see all the winning photos.