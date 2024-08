16-year-old sprinter Quincy Wilson becomes youngest male U.S. track Olympian ever 16-year-old Quincy Wilson became the youngest male U.S. track competitor in history Friday when he ran the opening leg in the 4x400-meter relay preliminary round at the Olympics. Team USA was able to advance to the finals in the race, which will be held Saturday. CBS News and Sports correspondent Dana Jacobson has more on Wilson and the rest of the day's news from the Paris games.