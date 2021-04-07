Live

15-year-old bit by shark in South Carolina

A picture tweeted out from Garden City, S.C., shows a teenage boy surrounded by emergency responders after being bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean. Officials confirm the teenager suffered bites to the hand and leg.
