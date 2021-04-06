14 GOP candidates face off in civil New Hampshire forum Among the candidates missing Monday night in Manchester was Donald Trump. A new CBS News poll out Tuesday shows Trump holding a large lead in the Republican presidential race, with 24 percent of GOP voters saying they'd like their party to nominate Trump and 13 percent supporting Jeb Bush. Trump also leads the list of candidates that Republicans would be most dissatisfied with as their nominee. Major Garrett reports on the highlights from the GOP forum.