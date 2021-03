12/24: Mississippi cleans up from deadly storms; Pajama drive for foster children lifts spirits Violent storms struck just as millions were preparing to celebrate the holidays, killing at least four in Mississippi Tuesday night. Jericka Duncan reports.;A Washington, D.C. woman is continuing her annual tradition of organizing a pajama drive for foster children. Kathy Jackson told CBS News she was inspired to start the drive after her battle with leukemia. Julianna Goldman reports.