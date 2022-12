Inconsistencies in George Santos' resume raise questions after his election

Brittney Griner urges supporters to write letters to Paul Whelan in prison

Trump's IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called "negligent"

Senate heads toward final passage of $1.7 trillion spending bill

Sam Bankman-Fried lands in U.S. for first court appearance

United Airlines pilot union leader steps down after disparaging comments come to light

Massive storm cancels hundreds of flights as "crippling impacts" expected

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress; U.K. economy shrank more than originally thought, revised figures show.

12/22: CBS News Mornings Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress; U.K. economy shrank more than originally thought, revised figures show.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On