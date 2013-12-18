12/18: Fed to ease up on stimulus program; Snowball Express brings Christmas cheer to families In his last press conference as Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke said the Fed will continue to stimulate the economy, but will cut bond purchases by $10 billion in January; and, Snowball Express, named for an old Disney movie, brings a weekend of fun to kids who have lost a parent to war. The non-profit organization gives children -- and parents -- an opportunity to spend time with people who understand what they've gone through.