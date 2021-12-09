CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
FDA greenlights Pfizer booster shots for Americans as young as 16
Josh Duggar guilty in child pornography trial
New eye drops could replace reading glasses for millions
Oklahoma executes 79-year-old man for 1985 killing of teacher
Biden calls Bob Dole a "giant of history" in tribute at U.S. Capitol
Daunte Wright's mom says she saw son's lifeless body in car after shooting
U.S. and Israel discuss "alternatives" should Iran nuclear talks fail
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Harvard affirmative action case
Capitol Hill staffer arrested for carrying gun into House office building
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
12/9: CBSN AM
FDA may soon authorize boosters for some teens; Senators slam Instagram CEO for not protecting young users
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On