11/27: Severe weather causes holiday headaches; and, No quit for the 'Queen of Carbon' A winter storm in the Northeast frustrated travelers on the busy Thanksgiving holiday and knocked out power to more than 300,000 homes and businesses ; and, MIT professor Mildred Dresselhaus was among the 18 Americans honored by President Obama with the Medal of Freedom this week. The 84-year-old goes to work every single day of the week and is showing no signs of stopping.