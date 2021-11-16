CBS News App
Black Friday 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
Anti-Asian Racism In Mississippi Delta
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden signs infrastructure bill, hailing bipartisan breakthrough
6 teenagers wounded in shooting near Colorado high school
Closing arguments in Rittenhouse trial focus on claim of self-defense
Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Liz Cheney
Steve Bannon surrenders to face criminal contempt of Congress charges
U.S. limits refugee admissions to focus on resettling Afghans
NASA's Artemis moon program facing rising costs and delays
Arrests along U.S.-Mexico border decrease for third straight month
Moderna offers NIH co-ownership of COVID vaccine patent
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
11/15: Red and Blue
President Biden signs infrastructure bill into law; U.S. government ramps up cybersecurity efforts
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On