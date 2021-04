11-year-old holds book drive for stories about black girls Did the book characters you loved as a kid look like you? A research library at the University of Wisconsin found that of the 3,500 children’s books it received last year, only 261 were about black people and just 100 came from black authors. Marley Dias, a New Jersey 6th grader, isn’t satisfied with that number and is launching her own movement with #1000blackgirlbooks. Vinita Nair reports.