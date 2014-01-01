Live

1/1: Chicago breaks 96-year-old snow record; Low-income Minn. drivers get lift from social worker with flair for repairs

Chicago broke a New Years Day record with more than five inches of snow. Chris Martinez, of CBS Chicago station WBBM, reports on the challenge for travelers and the additional snowfall expected; and, it's a social worker's job to improve the lives of his or her clients -- in short, to give them a lift. Manuel Bojorquez shares the story of a social worker in Minneapolis who has a unique way of doing that.
