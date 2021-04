10/8: Republicans call on Trump to quit the race; Helping endangered Bewick's swans migrate home Melania Trump asked Americans to forgive her husband, but many prominent Republicans are calling on Trump to step aside after the release of a 2005 recording of his vulgar comments about kissing and grabbing women; Sasha Dench, 41, is helping Europe's endangered Bewick's swans migrate south this winter by operating a motorized paraglider for their 4,000-mile journey