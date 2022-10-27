North Korea set to conduct nuclear test anytime, U.S. and South Korea say

One killed in Italy stabbing attack, soccer player among 4 wounded

8 found dead after Oklahoma house fire, police say

Will updated boosters outperform original shots? White House still hopeful

Uvalde families demand resignation of DPS chief: "We're not waiting any longer"

North Korea fires another ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korea says

Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from Congress

Secret Service officials to testify before House Jan. 6 committee, sources say

Midterm races tighten across U.S. as millions cast ballots; Virginia's tight 2nd Congressional District race.

10/27: Red and Blue Midterm races tighten across U.S. as millions cast ballots; Virginia's tight 2nd Congressional District race.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On