10/26: Nurse criticizes quarantine after testing negative for Ebola virus; Some Iraqis are making light of ISIS A quarantined nurse who cared for Ebola patients criticized the new mandatory quarantine process, saying she was questioned as if she were a criminal. Some state and federal officials are divided on the mandatory quarantine policy, now in effect in three states; and, in a new Iraqi comedy show, ISIS suicide bombers are buffoons. As Elizabeth Palmer reports, the show's producers are fighting back against the highly effective terror campaign ISIS has waged.