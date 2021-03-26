Live

Watch CBSN Live

10/26: Nurse criticizes quarantine after testing negative for Ebola virus; Some Iraqis are making light of ISIS

A quarantined nurse who cared for Ebola patients criticized the new mandatory quarantine process, saying she was questioned as if she were a criminal. Some state and federal officials are divided on the mandatory quarantine policy, now in effect in three states; and, in a new Iraqi comedy show, ISIS suicide bombers are buffoons. As Elizabeth Palmer reports, the show's producers are fighting back against the highly effective terror campaign ISIS has waged.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.