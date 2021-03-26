Live

10/20: Potentially deadly airbag recall reaches millions; John Lennon bus initiative targets musical kids

The owners of nearly five million vehicles with a potentially deadly airbag defect are being urged to bring them in for repairs. So far, more than 11 million vehicles worldwide have been recalled; and, Founded by Yoko Ono and musician Brian Rothschild, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus gives school children with musical aspirations the gift of a lifetime: The chance to record music and shoot a video in a state-of-the-art studio.
